We’ve taken two of your cat’s favorite flavors – chicken and catnip – and combined them into a delightful chew with the powerful properties of Superior Broad Spectrum CBD. Your favorite feline will be purring for more once they try these delicious bites! With a cat-approved flavor profile and a soft, tender texture, these chews will quickly become your cat’s favorite part of the day! Use this simple jar of treats to give your kitty companion the love and support they deserve in one easy-to-use, flavorful bite.
You can trust that all of our Paw CBD products are manufactured and then third-party ISO lab tested to ensure they are THC-free* for your cat. All of our pet-safe ingredients are selected with care, and we never use unnecessary additives or fillers.
Mg strength based on cats weight:
150mg: 0-15Ibs 5 chews per day
300mg: 15Ibs+ 5 chews per day
At Paw CBD, we believe that pets are family too, and they deserve the very best that we can give them. Our brand was founded by pet lovers for pet lovers to help our best friends live their best lives. We are proud to affordably offer Superior Broad Spectrum CBD oil tinctures, treats, and topicals for pets, specially crafted for dogs and cats.