Blood Orange is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Appalachia and Cali Orange Bud. Bred by Bodhi Seeds, Blood Orange is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Blood Orange effects make them feel talkative, focused, and energetic. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blood Orange when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is caryophyllene. Blood Orange features an aroma and flavor profile of orange, apricot, and honey. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blood Orange, tell us about your