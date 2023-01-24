The chill effects of indica just got a lot tastier. Dive into the flavors of smooth honey and a ripe tinge of mango anytime you need to deliciously unwind. Our cannabis oil is sourced for its purity and potency, enhanced with a blend of terpenes to bring out the best aroma and taste.



Flavors: Rich, Juicy

85%+ THC



Available in 0.5g and 1g PAX Era pods.



