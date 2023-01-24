Here’s the scoop on lime sherbet. This tangy, balanced hybrid pairs perfectly with taking in new scenery outdoors or taking on a new series indoors. Our cannabis oil is sourced for its purity and potency, enhanced with a blend of terpenes to bring out the best aroma and taste.
Flavors: Sweet, Refreshing 85%+ THC
Available in 0.5g and 1g PAX Era pods.
PAX delivers well-being through pure products, unique experiences, and an unparalleled passion for the plant. For more than a decade, we’ve provided products that are simple, enjoyable, and trusted by millions. We believe in creating sustainable opportunities through cannabis.