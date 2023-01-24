A little tart. A little sweet. A lotta fun. This sativa brings the vibes of a sunny day to just about any day with an uplifting, carefree, sour cherry spark. Our cannabis oil is sourced for its purity and potency, enhanced with a blend of terpenes to bring out the best aroma and taste.



Flavors: Tart, Bright

85%+ THC



Available in 0.5g and 1g PAX Era pods.



