The delightful feels and flavor of this indica are truly the jam. Spread out, kick back and relax with sweet, summery strawberry vibes. Our cannabis oil is sourced for its purity and potency, enhanced with a blend of terpenes to bring out the best aroma and taste.



Flavors: Sweet, Berry

85%+ THC



Available in 0.5g and 1g PAX Era pods.



