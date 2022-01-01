About this product
The energizing and uplifting effects of Durban Poison make it one of the most popular Sativas across the globe. Notes of citrus, spice and vanilla accompany a spark of creativity to help conquer your to-do list, an outdoor adventure or an artistic project. Available in 1G PAX Era pods.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
PAX®
Hi, we're PAX. Our mission is to enhance people’s lives through exceptional cannabis experiences. For more than a decade, we’ve been focused on creating award-winning devices that bring out the best in the flower. The word PAX means “peace,” and we take that to heart. We are committed to establishing cannabis as a force for good—advancing causes of social justice, access and equity.