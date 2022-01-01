About this product
When it comes to classic California Indicas, this is the granddaddy of them all. Grandaddy Purple (aka GDP) is the perfect cultivar for kicking back and relaxing after a long day. Notes of grape and berry provide a tasty hint of where this Grandaddy picked up the “Purple.” Available in 1G PAX Era pods.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
PAX®
Hi, we're PAX. Our mission is to enhance people’s lives through exceptional cannabis experiences. For more than a decade, we’ve been focused on creating award-winning devices that bring out the best in the flower. The word PAX means “peace,” and we take that to heart. We are committed to establishing cannabis as a force for good—advancing causes of social justice, access and equity.