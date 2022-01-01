About this product
When it comes to classic Hybrids, this one is truly the OG. OG Kush (also known as Premium OG Kush) has been popular for decades thanks to a spicy, citrusy flavor and its relaxing, happy and even giggly effects. Pair it with your favorite hammock, cuddle time with your pet or kicking back with a comedy. Available in 1G PAX Era pods.
Hi, we're PAX. Our mission is to enhance people’s lives through exceptional cannabis experiences. For more than a decade, we’ve been focused on creating award-winning devices that bring out the best in the flower. The word PAX means “peace,” and we take that to heart. We are committed to establishing cannabis as a force for good—advancing causes of social justice, access and equity.