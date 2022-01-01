About this product
A hint of sweet strawberry flavor combined with uplifting, energizing effects make Strawberry Cough a classic Sativa. Whether you need a lift to take on the day, or wanna get energized for a night out, this cultivar may just be the right pick-me-up. Available in 1G PAX Era pods.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
PAX®
Hi, we're PAX. Our mission is to enhance people’s lives through exceptional cannabis experiences. For more than a decade, we’ve been focused on creating award-winning devices that bring out the best in the flower. The word PAX means “peace,” and we take that to heart. We are committed to establishing cannabis as a force for good—advancing causes of social justice, access and equity.