About this product
Here’s the scoop on Sunset Sherbet. This hybrid is a cross of the popular Girl Scout Cookies and Pink Panties cultivars and is famous for its full-body, relaxing effects. Sunset Sherbet’s laid back vibes and sweet notes of fruit make it more than worthy of a second helping. Available in 1G PAX Era pods.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
PAX®
Hi, we're PAX. Our mission is to enhance people’s lives through exceptional cannabis experiences. For more than a decade, we’ve been focused on creating award-winning devices that bring out the best in the flower. The word PAX means “peace,” and we take that to heart. We are committed to establishing cannabis as a force for good—advancing causes of social justice, access and equity.