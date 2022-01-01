About this product
Wedding Cake is a classic Cali Hybrid made by crossing Triangle Kush and Animal Mints. Its sweet, flowery notes and relaxing effects make Wedding Cake a go-to cultivar for chilled, quality time with a partner, a favorite album or a video game. Wedding Cake is available in 1G PAX Era pods.
Hi, we're PAX. Our mission is to enhance people’s lives through exceptional cannabis experiences. For more than a decade, we’ve been focused on creating award-winning devices that bring out the best in the flower. The word PAX means “peace,” and we take that to heart. We are committed to establishing cannabis as a force for good—advancing causes of social justice, access and equity.