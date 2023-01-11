Bring the vibes of a warm, sunny day to just about any day with this citrusy sativa. Enjoy bright notes of fresh-sliced lemon paired with a carefree, uplifting spark. Our California cannabis oil is sourced for its purity and potency, enhanced with a terpene blend for unique flavors & aroma profiles.



Flavors: lemon, citrus

Effects: uplifting, energetic

85% THC



Available in 1G PAX Era pods.