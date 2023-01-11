About this product
Bring the vibes of a warm, sunny day to just about any day with this citrusy sativa. Enjoy bright notes of fresh-sliced lemon paired with a carefree, uplifting spark. Our California cannabis oil is sourced for its purity and potency, enhanced with a terpene blend for unique flavors & aroma profiles.
Flavors: lemon, citrus
Effects: uplifting, energetic
85% THC
Available in 1G PAX Era pods.
About this brand
PAX®
PAX delivers well-being through pure products, unique experiences, and an unparalleled passion for the plant. For more than a decade, we’ve provided products that are simple, enjoyable, and trusted by millions. We believe in creating sustainable opportunities through cannabis.
State License(s)
C12-0000266-LIC