About this product
Put a little more “fun” into your daily functions with this tangy, uplifting sativa. Take on any task with a creative kick and delicious notes of strawberry & vanilla. Our California cannabis oil is sourced for its purity and potency, enhanced with a terpene blend for unique flavors & aroma profiles.
Flavors: strawberry, vanilla
Effects: creative, uplifting
85% THC
Available in 1G PAX Era pods.
Flavors: strawberry, vanilla
Effects: creative, uplifting
85% THC
Available in 1G PAX Era pods.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
PAX®
PAX delivers well-being through pure products, unique experiences, and an unparalleled passion for the plant. For more than a decade, we’ve provided products that are simple, enjoyable, and trusted by millions. We believe in creating sustainable opportunities through cannabis.
State License(s)
C12-0000266-LIC