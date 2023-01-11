Put a little more “fun” into your daily functions with this tangy, uplifting sativa. Take on any task with a creative kick and delicious notes of strawberry & vanilla. Our California cannabis oil is sourced for its purity and potency, enhanced with a terpene blend for unique flavors & aroma profiles.



Flavors: strawberry, vanilla

Effects: creative, uplifting

85% THC



Available in 1G PAX Era pods.