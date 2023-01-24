The delightful feels and flavor of this indica are truly the jam. Spread out, kick back and relax with sweet, summery strawberry vibes. Our cannabis oil is sourced for its purity and potency, enhanced with a blend of terpenes to bring out the best aroma and taste.
Flavors: Sweet, Berry 85%+ THC
Available in 0.5g and 1g PAX Era pods.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
PAX delivers well-being through pure products, unique experiences, and an unparalleled passion for the plant. For more than a decade, we’ve provided products that are simple, enjoyable, and trusted by millions. We believe in creating sustainable opportunities through cannabis.