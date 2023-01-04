About this product
Mochi Cookies is everything you want in a Hybrid. This cross of Mochi and GSC packs a distinctive spicy taste, tangy aroma and a clear-headed, euphoric and full-body high. When it comes to cookies, Mochi Cookies is a cultivar you’ll gladly ‘accept’ time after time.
Available in 0.5G and 1G PAX Era pods.
Available in 0.5G and 1G PAX Era pods.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
PAX®
PAX delivers well-being through pure products, unique experiences, and an unparalleled passion for the plant. For more than a decade, we’ve provided products that are simple, enjoyable, and trusted by millions. We believe in creating sustainable opportunities through cannabis.
State License(s)
C12-0000266-LIC