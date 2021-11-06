About this product
If you’re an Indica fan, you’re gonna love connecting to this Wifi. Wifi Mints is an Indica-dominant cross of White Fire and Animal Mints famed for its distinct floral aroma. A spicy, funky warmth with notes of cinnamon and cloves accompany a dreamy, relieving effect. When you need to unwind, log on to Wifi Mints and stream your favorite content from any device.
Available in 0.5G and 1G PAX Era pods.
Available in 0.5G and 1G PAX Era pods.
About this strain
Wifi Mints effects
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
50% of people report feeling giggly
Dizzy
25% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Bipolar disorder
25% of people say it helps with bipolar disorder
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
PAX®
PAX delivers well-being through pure products, unique experiences, and an unparalleled passion for the plant. For more than a decade, we’ve provided products that are simple, enjoyable, and trusted by millions. We believe in creating sustainable opportunities through cannabis.
State License(s)
C12-0000266-LIC