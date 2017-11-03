Start your day with a smile with Amnesia Haze, the perfect sativa for an uplifting and energetic buzz. This classic landrace strain delivers an earthy flavor with a hint of lemon and citrus.With genetics that trace back to South Asian and Jamaican variants, Amnesia Haze has been popularized in the coffee shops of Amsterdam.



Strain Type: Sativa

THC: 80% CBD: <2%

Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Limonene

Aromas: Sweet Citrus, Pine

Flavors: Sweet Pine, Lemon

Effects: Uplifting, Creative

Show more