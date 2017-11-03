PAX Live Rosin - Amnesia Haze (S) - 1g Pod

Start your day with a smile with Amnesia Haze, the perfect sativa for an uplifting and energetic buzz. This classic landrace strain delivers an earthy flavor with a hint of lemon and citrus.With genetics that trace back to South Asian and Jamaican variants, Amnesia Haze has been popularized in the coffee shops of Amsterdam.

Strain Type: Sativa
THC: 80% CBD: <2%
Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Limonene
Aromas: Sweet Citrus, Pine
Flavors: Sweet Pine, Lemon
Effects: Uplifting, Creative

About this strain

With earthy flavors of lemons and citrus, Amnesia Haze is the perfect sativa strain to start your day with a smile. The uplifting, energetic buzz is one you won’t soon forget. Its genetics have been traced back to the South Asian and Jamaican landrace strains, and this Cannabis Cup winner (1st place 2004, 1st place Sativa Cup 2012) has since been popularized in the coffee shops of Amsterdam.

PAX delivers well-being through pure products, unique experiences, and an unparalleled passion for the plant. For more than a decade, we’ve provided products that are simple, enjoyable, and trusted by millions. We believe in creating sustainable opportunities through cannabis.

