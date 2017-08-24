PAX High Purity THC - Black Cherry Soda (H) - 1g Pod

by PAX®
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

A little tart. A little sweet. A lotta fun. This sativa brings the vibes of a sunny day to just about any day with an uplifting, carefree, black cherry soda.
--
Stain Type: Hybrid
THC: 85% CBD: <2%
Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Humulene
Aromas: Zingy, Sweet
Flavors: Tart, Bright
Effects: Uplifting, Inspired

About this strain

Black Cherry Soda is named after its fruity, soda-like taste and unusually dark purple color. This strain has spawned other favorites like Black Dahlia and Ace of Spades. It has balanced mind and body effects and it's a potent medicine that hits without heavy sedation, making it popular among patients treating severe symptoms throughout the day.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

About this brand

Logo for the brand PAX®
PAX®
Shop products
PAX delivers well-being through pure products, unique experiences, and an unparalleled passion for the plant. For more than a decade, we’ve provided products that are simple, enjoyable, and trusted by millions. We believe in creating sustainable opportunities through cannabis.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C12-0000266-LIC
