PAX High Purity THC - Blood Orange (S) - 1g Pod

by PAX®
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Put some more “fun” into your daily functions with this tangy, uplifting sativa. Take on any task with a creative kick and citrusy zest of blood orange.

Strain Type: Sativa
THC: 85% CBD: <2%
Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Limonene
Aromas: Citrus, Warm
Flavors: Tangy, Citrus
Effects: Stimulating, Happy

About this strain

Blood Orange is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Appalachia and Cali Orange Bud. Bred by Bodhi Seeds, Blood Orange is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Blood Orange effects make them feel talkative, focused, and energetic. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blood Orange when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is caryophyllene. Blood Orange features an aroma and flavor profile of orange, apricot, and honey. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blood Orange, tell us about your

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand PAX®
PAX®
Shop products
PAX delivers well-being through pure products, unique experiences, and an unparalleled passion for the plant. For more than a decade, we’ve provided products that are simple, enjoyable, and trusted by millions. We believe in creating sustainable opportunities through cannabis.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C12-0000266-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.