From plant to pod, this limited edition 100% Live Rosin was expertly crafted in partnership with 14er.



Chem de la Chem Easily dishes out one of the more potent experiences available. For newbies, best to tip-toe around this one. Expect a robust head and body high that’s both long-lasting and immensely euphoric. For some, it’s akin to eating an edible. Chem De La Chem is very enjoyable for those who enjoy a hefty ‘wa-paow’ to the senses.

Strain Type: Hybrid

Lineage: Chemdog & I-95

Terpenes: B-Caryophyllene, Myrcene, a-Humulene

Aromas/Flavors: Funk, fuel, gas

Effects: Uplifting, Euphoric, Potent

