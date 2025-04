From plant to pod, this limited edition 100% Live Rosin was expertly crafted in partnership with Sonoma Hills Farms.



Just like the name, the nose of this indica strain is reminiscent of a savory cherry cheesecake. The smoke is smooth and dense. The high settles in like a deep fog and at the same time lifts you up. Long lasting and great for the movie theater.

Strain Type: Indica

Lineage: Kimbo Kush x Cherry Pie

Terpenes: B-Caryophyllene , Limonene, Myrcene

Aromas/Flavors: Fruit, Custard, Cheesecake

Effects: Relaxed, Euphoric, Full-body high

