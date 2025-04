From plant to pod, this limited edition 100% Live Rosin was expertly crafted in partnership with Sonoma Hills Farms.



Bred by Purple Caper whose proprietary pedigree fathers have been the most homogenous in the industry and date back to the 1990's into the early 2000's BC "Before Cookies." In this special limited drop, with 10% of proceeds benefitting Skunk Magazine and their rich legacy. Extremely frosty light greenbuds, floral forward with lots of citrus and earthy chocolate, dive into the rich and decadent aroma of chocolate skunk, a strain that mirrors the opulence of fine chocolate. Experience the calming and blissful effects, unfolding like the velvety layers of a luxurious dessert. floral forward with lots of citrus and an earthy chocolate background. Stronger than the Alpha Skunk, and Easier to hide with the Sweet Chocolate Terps!

--

Strain Type: Indica

Lineage: Chocolate Hashberry X Alpha Skunk

Terpenes: Myrcene, Pinene, B-Caryophyllene

Aromas/Flavors: Rich, Decadent, Velvety

Effects: Calming, Blissful, Luxurious

read more