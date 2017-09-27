Cookies & Creme delivers flavor notes of sweet vanilla, nuts, and butter. This award-winning cross of the legendary Starfighter and undisclosed GSC phenotype has become a staple worldwide. It's the perfect afternoon treat with energizing effects to get you up and out of the house.



Strain Type: Hybrid

THC: 85% CBD: <2%

Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene

Aromas: Sweet, Fruity

Flavors: Sweet Vanilla, Nutty

Effects: Happy, Relaxed

Show more