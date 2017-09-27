PAX Diamonds - Cookies & Creme (H) - 1g Pod

by PAX®
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Cookies & Creme delivers flavor notes of sweet vanilla, nuts, and butter. This award-winning cross of the legendary Starfighter and undisclosed GSC phenotype has become a staple worldwide. It's the perfect afternoon treat with energizing effects to get you up and out of the house.

Strain Type: Hybrid
THC: 85% CBD: <2%
Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene
Aromas: Sweet, Fruity
Flavors: Sweet Vanilla, Nutty
Effects: Happy, Relaxed

About this strain

Cookies and Cream, also known as "Cookies N Cream" and "Cookies & Cream," is a hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross between Starfighter and an undisclosed GSC phenotype. This sweet-tasting variety provides long-lasting relief for patients treating symptoms throughout the day, but high doses can induce an early night’s sleep. Cookies and Cream took first place in the hybrid category of the 2014 Denver Cannabis Cup. This strain was originally bred by Exotic Genetix.

About this brand

Logo for the brand PAX®
PAX®
PAX delivers well-being through pure products, unique experiences, and an unparalleled passion for the plant. For more than a decade, we’ve provided products that are simple, enjoyable, and trusted by millions. We believe in creating sustainable opportunities through cannabis.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C12-0000266-LIC
