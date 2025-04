From plant to pod, this limited edition 100% Live Rosin was expertly crafted in partnership with 14er.



Double Solo Burger is an indica-dominant strain with rich earthy pine and spiced undertones, delivering a smooth, savory smoke. Expect a wave of calm and happiness, perfect for unwinding. As relaxation sets in, so does a serious munchies boost—snacks recommended!

--

Strain Type: Indica

Lineage: Han Solo Burger x Double Burger

Terpenes: B-Caryophyllene, a-Humulene

Aromas/Flavors: Earth, Pine, Spice

Effects: Calm, Happy, Hungry

