From plant to pod, this limited edition 100% Live Rosin was expertly crafted in partnership with 14er.



Dulce De Uva is a flavorful hybrid with lush grape, sweet vanilla, and a creamy finish. This smooth-smoking strain delivers a relaxed yet uplifting buzz, sparking creativity while keeping you at ease. Perfect for unwinding or finding inspiration in the moment.

--

Strain Type: Hybrid

Lineage: Grape Pie x OG Kush

Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene, B-Caryophyllene

Aromas/Flavors: Sweet, Grapes, Vanilla

Effects: Relaxed, Uplifted, Creative

read more