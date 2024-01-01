Experience a powerhouse of flavor and uplifting experiences with Ghost Train Verde, the sativa cross of Ghost OG and Neville's Wreck with Chilli Verde. With vibrant flavors like pepper and lavender with a hint of caryophyllene, low doses are conducive to concentration and creativity, but you may notice cerebral haziness as you consume more.

--

Stain Type: Sativa

THC: 80% CBD: <2%

Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Humulene

Aromas: Pepper, Lime

Flavors: Pepper, Lavender

Effects: Cerebral, Uplifting



