Experience a powerhouse of flavor and uplifting experiences with Ghost Train Verde, the sativa cross of Ghost OG and Neville's Wreck with Chilli Verde. With vibrant flavors like pepper and lavender with a hint of caryophyllene, low doses are conducive to concentration and creativity, but you may notice cerebral haziness as you consume more. -- Stain Type: Sativa THC: 80% CBD: <2% Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Humulene Aromas: Pepper, Lime Flavors: Pepper, Lavender Effects: Cerebral, Uplifting
