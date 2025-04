From plant to pod, this limited edition 100% Live Rosin was expertly crafted in partnership with Sonoma Hills Farms.



Boasting an intoxicating aroma that combines sweet citrus and fruity notes with earthy undertones. The buds are striking, with a dense structure and an abundance of shimmering trichomes that give them a glittery appearance. Glitterbomb is a delightful combination of vibrant flavors and balanced effects, making it a must-try for those seeking a flavorful experience that sparkles with every puff.



**This strain is a CA State Fair Awards winner**

--

Strain Type: Hybrid

Lineage: Blueberry Headband x Grape Gas

Terpenes: Myrcene, B-Caryophyllene, Humulene

Aromas/Flavors: Berries, Fruity, Spicy

Effects: Euphoric, Relaxed, Head-high

