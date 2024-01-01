PAX Live Rosin - GMO (I) - 1g Pod

by PAX®
HybridTHC 28%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

GMO is the perfect, potent indica made by crossing GSC with Chemdawg. Enjoy loud flavors like diesel and garlic for a mentally uplifting high that relaxes you when consumed.

Strain Type: Indica
THC: 80% CBD: <2%
Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene
Aromas: Gas, Diesel
Effects: Relaxed, Euphoric

About this strain

GMO Cookies, also known as as "GMO Garlic Cookies" and "Garlic Cookies," is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies with Chemdawg. This strain produces a euphoric high with mentally uplifting effects. Consumers say Garlic Cookies promotes an incredible body high that leaves you feeling relaxed and free from pain. In large doses, this strain may lock you to the sofa and make you feel sedated. As a descendent from Girl Scout Cookies, you can expect loud flavors from Garlic Cookies, like a diesel aroma and a garlic-forward taste that lingers on your tastebuds. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, depression, and nausea. According to growers, Garlic Cookies flowers into light green, spade-shaped buds that are dusted with white trichomes and curly orange hairs. This strain was originally bred by Mamiko Seeds. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Garlic Cookies (aka GMO Cookies) before, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

