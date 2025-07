THE FIRST PLASTIC NEGATIVE* ALL-IN-ONE VAPE PEN



Hawaiian Snowcone is a tasty hybrid with sweet fruit and bakery aromas and a zesty citrus flavor. It offers a smooth blend of relaxation and uplifting energy, making it perfect for staying mellow yet motivated throughout the day. Only available for a limited time.

--

Aromas: Fruit, Bakery

Flavors: Fruit, Citrus

Effects: Relaxed, Energized

