THE FIRST PLASTIC NEGATIVE* ALL-IN-ONE VAPE PEN



Super Sour Diesel is a potent sativa with bold citrus and gas notes in both aroma and flavor. It delivers a powerful burst of energy and inspiration, making it perfect for creative sparks and staying dialed in. Only available for a limited time.

Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene, Pienene

Aromas/Flavors: Citrus, Gas

Effects: Energized, Inspired

