From plant to pod, this limited edition 100% Live Rosin was expertly crafted in partnership with 14er.



Jamaican Jerk is a powerful indica with a peppery kick, savory garlic, and a hint of skunky funk. This unique strain delivers a euphoric head high, melting into deep relaxation while keeping your mind lifted. Perfect for those craving bold flavors and a blissful escape.

--

Strain Type: Indica

Lineage: DJC x GMO Cookies

Terpenes: B-Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Linalool

Aromas/Flavors: Pepper, Garlic, Skunk

Effects: Euphoric, Head-high, Relaxed

read more