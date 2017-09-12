About this product
About this strain
Kushberry, also known as "Kush Berry," is an indica marijuana strain. Kushberry is the perfect blend of two West Coast flavors, Blueberry from Oregon and the OG Kush from LA. The exotic flavor doesn’t rival its strength; it is one of DNA Genetics strongest strains. Kushberry is known for relieving pain, sleeplessness, and appetite loss.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
