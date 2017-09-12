PAX Diamonds - Kushberry OG (I) - 1g Pod

by PAX®
IndicaTHC 21%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Kushberry OG is the perfect blend of two flavors, Blueberry and OG Kush. This strain will please the most seasoned cannabis enthusiast and is revered for delivering a delicious full-body high.

Strain Type: Indica
THC: 85% CBD: <2%
Terpenes: Alpha-Humulene, Beta- Myrcene, Caryophyllene
Aromas: Earthy, Fruity
Flavors: Blueberry, Sweet Berry
Effects: Relaxed, Focused

About this strain

Kushberry, also known as "Kush Berry," is an indica marijuana strain. Kushberry is the perfect blend of two West Coast flavors, Blueberry from Oregon and the OG Kush from LA. The exotic flavor doesn’t rival its strength; it is one of DNA Genetics strongest strains. Kushberry is known for relieving painsleeplessness, and appetite loss.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand PAX®
PAX®
Shop products
PAX delivers well-being through pure products, unique experiences, and an unparalleled passion for the plant. For more than a decade, we’ve provided products that are simple, enjoyable, and trusted by millions. We believe in creating sustainable opportunities through cannabis.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C12-0000266-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.