From plant to pod, this limited edition 100% Live Rosin was expertly crafted in partnership with Root & Bloom.



Lemon OG Haze is perfect for canna-adventurers looking for an energetic boost. With refreshing citrus notes, this sativa-dominant strain delivers increased mental focus, euphoria, and potential anti-anxiety effects. A cross between Lemon OG and Haze, it’s ideal for turning moods upside down and fighting off lethargy, with notable terpenes like caryophyllene and myrcene enhancing its uplifting experience.

--

Strain Type: Sativa

Lineage: Lemon OG x Haze

Terpenes: Terpinolene, Farnesene, B-Caryophyllene

Aromas/Flavors: Lemon, Lime, Funk

Effects: Focused, Energetic, Relaxed

