New Higher Performance ERA pods hit hard, not harsh, with 5x more vapor.



Experience the timeless allure of Northern Lights, a classic indica cannabis strain cherished for its sweet and earthy aromas and flavors. This iconic strain offers deeply relaxing effects, making it the perfect choice for unwinding and easing into a restful night.

Terps: Terpinolene, Limonene, Caryophyllene

Flavors/Aromas: Sweet, Earthy

Effects: Sleepy, Relaxed

