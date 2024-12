New Higher Performance ERA pods hit hard, not harsh, with 5x more vapor.



Immerse yourself in the bold world of Permanent Marker, a hybrid strain with captivating aromas of spicy diesel and earthy complexity. Pungent gas and deep funk flavors create a dynamic experience, while its balanced effects provide relaxation and sociability—perfect for unwinding with friends or enjoying a laid-back evening.

Strain Type: Hybrid

Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene

Aromas: Diesel, Spicy

Flavors: Gas, Funk

Effects: Relaxed, Sociable

