About this product
Snow Cap is a flavorful hybrid with lemon, haze, and refreshing menthol notes. It delivers a smooth smoke and leaves you feeling happy and creative, perfect for sparking ideas and lifting your mood.
--
Aromas: Lemon, Haze
Flavors: Lemon, Menthol
Terpenes: Terpinolene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene
Effects: Energetic, Creative
--
Aromas: Lemon, Haze
Flavors: Lemon, Menthol
Terpenes: Terpinolene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene
Effects: Energetic, Creative
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
Snow Cap is a flavorful hybrid with lemon, haze, and refreshing menthol notes. It delivers a smooth smoke and leaves you feeling happy and creative, perfect for sparking ideas and lifting your mood.
--
Aromas: Lemon, Haze
Flavors: Lemon, Menthol
Terpenes: Terpinolene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene
Effects: Energetic, Creative
--
Aromas: Lemon, Haze
Flavors: Lemon, Menthol
Terpenes: Terpinolene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene
Effects: Energetic, Creative
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
PAX®
PAX delivers well-being through pure products, unique experiences, and an unparalleled passion for the plant. For more than a decade, we’ve provided products that are simple, enjoyable, and trusted by millions. We believe in creating sustainable opportunities through cannabis.
License(s)
- CA, US: C12-0000266-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item