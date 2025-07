THE FIRST PLASTIC NEGATIVE* ALL-IN-ONE VAPE PEN



Super Silver Haze is a lively sativa with sharp citrus and gassy aromas, balanced by a classic haze flavor. Known for its energetic, uplifting effects, it’s a go-to strain for staying focused, motivated, and on the move. Only available for a limited time.

Aromas: Citrus , Gas

Flavors: Citrus, Haze

Effects: Energetic, Uplifted

