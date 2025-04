From plant to pod, this limited edition 100% Live Rosin was expertly crafted in partnership with The New York Nursery.



Nimbus Snacks presents a transcendent experience that envelops the senses in a cloud of indulgence. Each bud is a visual marvel, glistening with a lavish coating of trichomes that shimmer like morning dew on a sunlit meadow. On the palate, Nimbus Snacks delivers a rich and flavorful experience. The initial taste bursts forth with luscious notes of ripe mango and succulent peach, seamlessly transitioning into a subtle creaminess that caresses the tongue. As the flavor unfolds, hints of nutty sweetness emerge, leaving a luxurious finish that lingers long after the last puff.

--

Strain Type: Sativa

Lineage: Durban Mints x Girl Scout Cookies

Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Linalool, Limonene

Flavors/Aromas: Herbal, Roasted Nuts, Baked Goods

Effects: Focused, Warm, Balanced

