From plant to pod, this limited edition 100% Live Rosin was expertly crafted in partnership with Root & Bloom.



Discover Northern Lights, a serene blend of Purest Indica and Afghani, where a honey-musk aroma melds with earthy undertones, complemented by juniper and sandalwood hints. This strain, renowned for its calming effects, invites you on a journey of deep tranquility. A revered legend since the 1980s, Northern Lights has been a cornerstone in cannabis breeding, known for its robust Afghanica genetics, including its Purest Indica lineage. It's instrumental in shaping today's favorite cultivars, offering a legacy of peace and relaxation.

Strain Type: Indica

Lineage: Purest Indica x Afghani

Terpenes: Linalool, B-Caryophyllene, Farnesene

Aromas/Flavors: Sweet, Spicy, Funk

Effects: Relaxed, Calm, Sleepy

