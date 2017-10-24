PAX High Purity THC - Papaya (H) - 1g Pod

by PAX®
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Your day is about to get a little more tropical. A bright kick of papaya pairs with the balanced effects of a hybrid to bring vacation vibes to your daily grind.

Strain Type: Hybrid
THC: 85% CBD: <2%
Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene
Aromas: Fruity, Earthy
Flavors: Subtle, Tropical
Effects: Balanced, Sociable

About this strain

Papaya is an indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain that is known for producing a mental calmness, though many consumers also find that this strain makes them energetic and productive. Nirvana Seeds bred this to be their take on a Mango strain and crossed Citral #13 with Ice #2 to make their own fruit. They met their own challenge and Papaya smells uncannily like its namesake. The taste is similar to its tropical fruit counterpart, but a spicy, peppery side also becomes apparent. The plants stay fairly short and thin, producing lots of fluffy buds with papaya-orange hairs in 8 or 9 weeks.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

About this brand

Logo for the brand PAX®
PAX®
PAX delivers well-being through pure products, unique experiences, and an unparalleled passion for the plant. For more than a decade, we’ve provided products that are simple, enjoyable, and trusted by millions. We believe in creating sustainable opportunities through cannabis.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C12-0000266-LIC
