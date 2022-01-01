About this product
The most elevated PAX device. Enjoy flower and concentrate with an enhanced oven that heats up in 22 seconds. Get more sessions on a single charge with 25% greater battery capacity. Activate signature Dynamic Modes with a click, or have complete control with the PAX App. All backed by the only 10-year limited warranty in the industry.
Included with the Complete Kit:
• Concentrate Insert
• Multi-Tool Keychain
• Half Pack Oven Lid
• 3 Screens
• Flat & Raised Mouthpieces
• Standard Oven Lid
• USB Charger
• Maintenance Kit
About this brand
PAX®
Hi, we're PAX. Our mission is to enhance people’s lives through exceptional cannabis experiences. For more than a decade, we’ve been focused on creating award-winning devices that bring out the best in the flower. The word PAX means “peace,” and we take that to heart. We are committed to establishing cannabis as a force for good—advancing causes of social justice, access and equity.