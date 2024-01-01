Experience the legendary relaxation of Bubba OG, an indica strain renowned for its skunky-sweet aroma that entices the senses. Indulge in its rich flavor profile, where gassy notes meet a delightful fruit essence, delivering a deeply soothing and satisfying experience perfect for unwinding. -- Strain: Indica THC: 85%, CBD: <2% Terpenes: β-Ocimene, δ-Limonene, β-Caryophyllene Aromas: Skunk, Sweet Flavors: Gassy,Fruit, Effects: Sleepy, Relaxed
PAX delivers well-being through pure products, unique experiences, and an unparalleled passion for the plant. For more than a decade, we’ve provided products that are simple, enjoyable, and trusted by millions. We believe in creating sustainable opportunities through cannabis.