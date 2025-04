New Higher Performance ERA pods hit hard, not harsh, with 5x more vapor.



Kushberry OG is the perfect blend of two flavors, Blueberry and OG Kush. This strain will please the most seasoned cannabis enthusiast and is revered for delivering a delicious full-body high.

Strain Type: Indica

THC: 88% CBD: <2%

Terpenes: Alpha-Humulene, Beta- Myrcene, Caryophyllene

Aromas: Earthy, Fruity

Flavors: Blueberry, Sweet Berry

Effects: Relaxed, Focused

