Immerse yourself in the uplifting essence of Purple Haze, a vibrant sativa strain boasting delightful floral and fruity aromas. Experience the invigorating fusion of lavender and fruit flavors, delivering a euphoric and energizing high that ignites creativity and enhances mood. -- Strain Type: Sativa THC: 85-88%, CBD: <2% Terpenes: Terpinolene, β-Caryophyllene, δ-Limonene Aromas: Floral, Fruit, Lavender Flavor: Fruit, Creative
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
PAX delivers well-being through pure products, unique experiences, and an unparalleled passion for the plant. For more than a decade, we’ve provided products that are simple, enjoyable, and trusted by millions. We believe in creating sustainable opportunities through cannabis.