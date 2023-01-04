About this product
The new PAX Era is re-engineered to deliver bigger, more potent hits. An intuitive, new anti-clog feature works automatically to prevent and remove clogs, ensuring consistent & flavorful draws. Just pop in a PAX Era pod for discreet puffs on-the-go. All backed by a 1-year limited warranty.
Comes with a USB Charger.
Comes with a USB Charger.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
PAX®
PAX delivers well-being through pure products, unique experiences, and an unparalleled passion for the plant. For more than a decade, we’ve provided products that are simple, enjoyable, and trusted by millions. We believe in creating sustainable opportunities through cannabis.
State License(s)
C12-0000266-LIC