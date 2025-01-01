PAX set the standard for pocket-sized dry herb vaporizers over a decade ago. PAX FLOW is our most advanced device yet, delivering the perfect balance of performance and portability. With 6x more draw power than previous models and a new hybrid heating system with real-time temperature control, it’s engineered to deliver the effortless pull you love while preserving the smoothness and flavor of vapor.



Aim Higher. This is FLOW.

