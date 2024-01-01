Animal Mintz is an indica leaning strain that crosses Animal Cookies with SinMint Cookies. Animal Mintz produces a strong body and head high, featuring a sweet, pungent aroma that is minty with a fruit berry mix on the exhale.
Strain Type: Indica THC: 85% CBD: <2% Terpenes: Limonene, Pinene Aromas: Dank, Mint Flavors: Dank Gas, Mint Effects: Relaxed, Peaceful
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
PAX delivers well-being through pure products, unique experiences, and an unparalleled passion for the plant. For more than a decade, we’ve provided products that are simple, enjoyable, and trusted by millions. We believe in creating sustainable opportunities through cannabis.