Blue Zushi is the epitome of indulgence for Hybrid lovers. This strain's unique profile offers a soothing experience complete with the rich, complex aroma of spicy herbal notes with a hint of berry. Known for its powerful body effects, Blue Zushi is perfect for those seeking relaxation and a mental escape from the stresses of daily life.



Strain Type: Hybrid

THC: 80% CBD: <2%

Terpenes: beta-Caryophyllene, beta-Myrcene, alpha-Humulene

Aromas: Spicy, Herbal

Flavors: Spice, Blueberry

Effects: Relaxing, Calming

